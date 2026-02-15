Select Water Solutions (WTTR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Select Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $320.8520 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.03. Select Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Northland Securities cut Select Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler set a $14.00 price target on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on WTTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 33,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $441,925.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,636.29. The trade was a 11.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,896. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,726,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,364,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,955,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,126,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,802,000 after purchasing an additional 705,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 426,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company’s offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.