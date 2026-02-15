Short Interest in DirectBooking Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZDAI) Increases By 79.3%

DirectBooking Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 125,400 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 69,953 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,060 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,060 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ZDAI opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. DirectBooking Technology has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.

We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with operations conducted by our Hong Kong subsidiary, Primega Construction. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, we conduct our operations in Hong Kong through our operating subsidiary, Primega Construction. Primega Construction is a provider of transportation services that employs environmentally friendly practices with the aim of facilitating reuse of C&D materials and reduction of construction waste. Through Primega Construction, we operate in the Hong Kong construction industry, mainly handling transportation of materials excavated from construction sites.

