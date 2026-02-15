ZKPU’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 18th (NASDAQ:ZKPU)

ZKPU’s (NASDAQ:ZKPU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 18th. ZKPU had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ZKPU’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ZKPU Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ZKPU opened at $10.01 on Friday. ZKPU has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

