ReNew Energy Global (RNW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $262.3260 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 16, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

RNW stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNW. Weiss Ratings downgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.03 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 722.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 1,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global PLC is an independent power producer specializing in the development, construction, ownership and operation of utility-scale renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Gurugram, India, the company focuses on onshore wind farms, solar photovoltaic plants and hybrid energy systems, often paired with battery energy storage to enhance grid stability and dispatch flexibility. ReNew Energy Global markets electricity under long-term power purchase agreements, serving utilities, distribution companies and corporate offtakers.

The company’s core business activities encompass site identification, project design, procurement, construction management and ongoing asset management.

Further Reading

