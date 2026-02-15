Watsco (WSO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $1.6219 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Watsco Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of WSO stock opened at $419.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.04. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $323.05 and a fifty-two week high of $535.40.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.14.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 95.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Watsco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

