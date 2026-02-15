AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $775.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $750.00 to $775.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AppLovin from $735.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.77.

Shares of APP stock opened at $391.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.78. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 187,786 shares of company stock valued at $100,914,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AppLovin by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

