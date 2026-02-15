Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 47.9% in January

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,144 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 6,037 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,846 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,846 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 4.7%

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.27%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co is a Chicago, Illinois–based manufacturer specializing in the design and production of rivets, fasteners and related metal components. The company’s product portfolio includes solid and blind rivets, threaded inserts, screws, bolts, nuts and washers, engineered to meet the requirements of high-precision industrial applications.

Serving a diverse customer base, Chicago Rivet & Machine brings expertise in material selection and heat-treatment processes to deliver fasteners that meet stringent specifications for strength, corrosion resistance and durability.

