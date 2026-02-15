Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declines By 42.7%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,979 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 52,348 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,185 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,185 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 42,252 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 192,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 23,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,693. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Inc (NYSE: WEA) is a publicly traded closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund achieves this objective through a diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments, including government and corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and other income-producing debt obligations. By investing across various sectors and credit qualities, the fund aims to balance income generation with risk management.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes active security selection and broad diversification.

