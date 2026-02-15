Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD) Short Interest Down 53.8% in January

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,204 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 32,897 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,053 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 228,053 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NBSD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,277. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $51.57.
Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF
Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing broadly in the US fixed-income market. The fund seeks the highest available current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. NBSD was launched on Jun 21, 2010 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.
