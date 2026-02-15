MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,764 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the January 15th total of 28,247 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:NRGD traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 4,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -5.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

