Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Insider Purchases C$100,975.00 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) insider Antoine Auclair acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.39 per share, with a total value of C$100,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$347,232.83. This represents a 41.00% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RCH remained flat at C$43.83 on Friday. 126,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$31.81 and a 52 week high of C$44.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$499.20 million during the quarter. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$35.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.25.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada. Richelieu’s products include furniture, glass, decorative, window, and door hardware, lighting systems, and kitchen and closet storage. The firm primarily serves home furnishing manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, hardware retailers, and renovation superstores.

Further Reading

