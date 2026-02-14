Short Interest in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Drops By 30.5%

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,053,012 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 1,515,666 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,112,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,112,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,734,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,051. Aegon has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aegon by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

