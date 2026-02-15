St. Louis Trust Co Has $8.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Acas LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VUG opened at $457.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

