Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $42.24. 1,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.4162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF ( NASDAQ:DEMZ Free Report ) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 7.70% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

