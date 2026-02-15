Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $42.24. 1,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.5%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.06.
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.4162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%.
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile
The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.
