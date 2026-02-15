2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Still a Buy?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 12,124,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 13,029,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

