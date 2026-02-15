Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Lowered by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $234,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,374,000 after buying an additional 2,310,008 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,655,000 after buying an additional 2,183,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,936,000 after buying an additional 2,169,548 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $626.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $632.31 and a 200 day moving average of $616.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The company has a market cap of $838.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.