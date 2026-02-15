Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, February 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ OXLCZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

The Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ: OXLCZ) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by Oxford Lane Capital Corp., a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. These fixed-rate notes carry a 5.00% annual coupon, payable semi-annually, and mature in 2027. They trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol OXLCZ, providing investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to the yield generated by Oxford Lane Capital’s diversified investment portfolio.

