iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,744 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 12,545 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BYLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 76,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,359. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $310.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

