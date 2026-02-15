Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Up 34.6% in January

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 585,089 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 434,784 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,407 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 295,407 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 1.0%

HBIO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 209,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,486. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $24.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,508,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 121,348 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 23.2% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 243,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes life science research instruments and consumables used by academic, biopharmaceutical and government laboratories worldwide. The company’s product portfolio spans cellular physiology, microfluidics, electrophysiology and lab automation, providing tools that enable researchers to study everything from cell behavior and organ function to drug delivery and tissue mechanics.

Through its operating units—most notably Harvard Apparatus, BTX, Radnoti and Warner Instruments—Harvard Bioscience offers a diverse range of scientific equipment including precision pumps, stereotaxic instruments, electroporation and gene delivery systems, perfusion systems and microinjection tools.

Featured Stories

