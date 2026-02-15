WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Up 35.1% in January

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,319,297 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 2,456,120 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 892,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 892,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MAPS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 1,093,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded WM Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.61.

Insider Activity at WM Technology

In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 90,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $76,422.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,842,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,004.08. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Francis sold 158,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $131,748.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,570,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,113,768.98. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in WM Technology by 4,148.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider that delivers cloud-based solutions to the wealth and asset management industry. The company’s platform is designed to support financial advisors, broker-dealers and registered investment advisors with digital investment advice, portfolio management, performance reporting and compliance monitoring.

WM Technology’s product suite includes tools for streamlined client onboarding, interactive financial planning, automated portfolio rebalancing and tax-aware investment strategies.

