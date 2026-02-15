First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 88.0% in January

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,143 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the January 15th total of 10,180 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,607. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $138.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.12.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
