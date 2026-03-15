DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,273 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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