Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $40,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:PG opened at $150.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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