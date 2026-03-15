Clifford Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3,800.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648,229 shares during the period. CVB Financial accounts for approximately 2.2% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 72,116 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CVB Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.67. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.45 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 32.28%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a California-based commercial bank whose operations trace back to 1974. Headquartered in Ontario, California, the company provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its community-focused branch network. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol CVBF, CVB Financial oversees strategic planning, corporate governance and long-term growth initiatives for its subsidiary.

The company’s core business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, equipment leasing and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

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