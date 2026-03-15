Clifford Capital Partners LLC Sells 332,803 Shares of Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 332,803 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $85,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Green Plains from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Green Plains Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Green Plains, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $428.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

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