Chemed Corporation $CHE is Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5,818.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,196 shares during the period. Chemed makes up 3.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $21,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 32.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 170,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chemed by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 37,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $806,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,719 shares in the company, valued at $37,785,626.42. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $402.03 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $623.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.02 by ($0.60). Chemed had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $639.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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