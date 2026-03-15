Clough Capital Partners L P Has $5.19 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $426.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.