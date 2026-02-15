Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Short Interest Up 33.5% in January

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,402 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 21,269 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,050 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,050 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSSC stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 31,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,706. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.91 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

