Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:NCLO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:NCLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,455 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 18,133 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,416 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLO. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 79,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,070,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000.

Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:NCLO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 271,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,907. Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

About Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF

The Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NCLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total return through investments in USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. NCLO was launched on Dec 10, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

