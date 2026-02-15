Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,263,260 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 15,135,613 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,275,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,275,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,480. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 131.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 710,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,197.04. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 129,722 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 560,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Waterfall Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC now owns 882,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company’s holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.