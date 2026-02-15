Contrasting CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and CDT Environmental Technology Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor 0 5 4 0 2.44 CDT Environmental Technology Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor currently has a consensus target price of $51.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.66%. Given Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a beta of -4.26, indicating that its stock price is 526% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.3% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and CDT Environmental Technology Investment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $1.70 billion 5.04 $198.00 million $1.15 44.60 CDT Environmental Technology Investment $29.76 million 0.11 $1.45 million N/A N/A

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has higher revenue and earnings than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor 11.68% 16.54% 9.82% CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names. The company also provides flow systems products comprising point drains, hydrants, fixture carrier systems, chemical drainage systems; and interceptors and separators, acid neutralization systems, and remote monitoring systems under the Zurn and Green Turtle brands. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets remote tank monitoring devices, alarms, software, and services. Further, the company offers sensor-operated flush valves under the AquaSense, Aquaflush, and AquaVantage brands; heavy-duty commercial faucets under the AquaSpec brand; water conserving fixtures under the EcoVantage and Zurn One brands; stainless steel products under the Just Manufacturing brand name, which include stainless steel sinks and plumbing fixtures, and various types of sinks, as well as drinking water dispensing and filtration products under the Elkay and Halsey Taylor brands. It distributes to institutional, commercial, waterworks, and residential end markets through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, and industry-specific distributors in the waterworks, foodservice, industrial, janitorial, sanitation, and sitework industries. The company was formerly known as Zurn Water Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation in July 2022. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation was incorporated in 1892 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients. It provides sewage treatment services, such as on-site or in-situ septic tank treatment services in the urban and rural areas for municipalities, and residential and business property management companies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

