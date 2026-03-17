Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 98,220 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,220 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,586,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,625,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 134,761 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of JBND stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $55.78.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

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