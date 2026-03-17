nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Acquired by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $234,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in nVent Electric by 146.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,749 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,260,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,563,000 after purchasing an additional 477,135 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,830,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,715,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,140.60. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $884,822.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,745.30. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,166. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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