Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 577,687 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the February 12th total of 457,339 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 266,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 266,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOK shares. B. Riley Financial cut Spok from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Spok Stock Down 3.0%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Spok by 33.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 130,478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Spok in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spok by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Spok has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Spok had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spok will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spok Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. Spok’s payout ratio is 164.47%.

Spok Company Profile

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Spok, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare communications and collaboration company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The company specializes in providing secure, real-time clinical communication solutions designed to streamline workflows and enhance patient care. Serving hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations across North America and selected international markets, Spok has positioned itself as a leading provider of secure messaging and nurse call integration.

Spok’s flagship offering, the Spok Care Connect platform, delivers a suite of integrated products, including secure text and voice messaging, alarm and event management, call center solutions, and digital signage.

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