Short Interest in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Rises By 15.3%

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 64,737 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the February 12th total of 56,167 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,575 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,575 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Super League Enterprise by 365,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Super League Enterprise Price Performance

Super League Enterprise stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.90. Super League Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $215.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super League Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Super League Enterprise Company Profile

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Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology.

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