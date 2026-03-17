Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 16,470 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,470 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.95.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $180.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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