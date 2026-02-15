Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,760,351 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 1,307,414 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 933,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 933,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $34,348,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 627,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 378,620 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,036.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 311,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 284,328 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4,597.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 231,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,190,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,280. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.2027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

