Short Interest in Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD) Decreases By 41.0%

Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 389,738 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 660,431 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,607,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Defense Tech ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SHLD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00. Global X Defense Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $78.49.

Global X Defense Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Defense Tech index. The fund tracks a modified market-cap weighted index of the top 50 pure-play defense technology companies from around the world. These companies are considered best positioned to benefit from increased governmental defense spending. SHLD was launched on Sep 11, 2023 and is issued by Global X.

