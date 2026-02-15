Short Interest in Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD) Decreases By 41.0%

Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 389,738 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 660,431 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,607,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,607,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Global X Defense Tech ETF Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA SHLD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00. Global X Defense Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $78.49.
Global X Defense Tech ETF Company Profile
