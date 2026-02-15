Short Interest in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Declines By 28.1%

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,469 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 3,436 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.23. 1,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $109.28 and a twelve month high of $144.66.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected and weighted by low volatility and other factors. SMLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

