Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Decreases By 31.4%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,439 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 15,220 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. 10,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPYPN) is a global commercial real estate partnership sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management. The company acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of income-generating property assets across the office, retail, multifamily residential, industrial logistics, hospitality and self-storage sectors. By leveraging Brookfield’s integrated platform, the partnership seeks to create value through active asset management, selective development and opportunistic acquisitions.

Originally launched in late 2013 as a spin-out of Brookfield’s property platform, the partnership combined Brookfield Office Properties and Brookfield Retail Properties into a single publicly traded vehicle.

