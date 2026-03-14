Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,592 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the February 12th total of 6,289 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Versus Systems Price Performance

Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Versus Systems has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Versus Systems has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Versus Systems stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) by 213.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.64% of Versus Systems worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Versus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems is a technology company that specializes in digital engagement and incentivization solutions for brands, publishers and game developers. Its core offering is the Versus platform, which allows companies to integrate branded challenges and rewards directly into digital experiences such as video games, streaming content and e-commerce sites. By embedding real-time incentives—ranging from digital collectibles and in-game items to discount codes and promotional offers—Versus aims to enhance user engagement and drive brand affinity through interactive, gamified mechanics.

The company’s technology leverages blockchain and web3 principles to deliver verifiable, traceable rewards while supporting traditional digital asset distribution.

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