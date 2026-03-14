Perbak Capital Partners LLP Purchases 5,423 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Perbak Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 171.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.4% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 52.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.4%

BIO stock opened at $262.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.22. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.62. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.43 and a fifty-two week high of $343.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.06). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.50.

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Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

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