Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Purchased by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 280.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 14,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.20.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $93.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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