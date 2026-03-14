Perbak Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 23,104 Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $2,477,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $66.41.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.The company had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 364.29%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.