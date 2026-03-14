Perbak Capital Partners LLP Purchases 14,315 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Perbak Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 0.5% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4,927.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13,225.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 2.9%

ILMN stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.69.

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About Illumina

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Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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