Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stake Decreased by Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.9% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $618.95.

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE LMT opened at $646.24 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $616.53 and its 200 day moving average is $524.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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