Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 37,882 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the February 12th total of 21,503 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 73,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance
VGASW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Verde Clean Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.
About Verde Clean Fuels
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