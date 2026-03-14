Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 37,882 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the February 12th total of 21,503 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 73,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

VGASW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Verde Clean Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

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About Verde Clean Fuels

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Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Hillsborough, New Jersey.

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