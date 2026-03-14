Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Alliance Laundry in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Alliance Laundry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

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Alliance Laundry Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of ALH opened at $19.78 on Friday. Alliance Laundry has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Laundry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,951,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter worth $19,411,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Alliance Laundry

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliance Laundry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid Q4 & FY2025 operating performance: Q4 revenue of ~$435M (+10% YoY) and full-year revenue of $1.7B (+13%); full-year adjusted EBITDA rose 14% to $436M with a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.5%, and net leverage fell to ~2.8x — suggests improving profitability and balance-sheet repair. PR Newswire Release

Solid Q4 & FY2025 operating performance: Q4 revenue of ~$435M (+10% YoY) and full-year revenue of $1.7B (+13%); full-year adjusted EBITDA rose 14% to $436M with a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.5%, and net leverage fell to ~2.8x — suggests improving profitability and balance-sheet repair. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and revenue upside vs. consensus: Q4 EPS $0.24 vs. $0.23 est; revenue $434.87M vs. ~$424M est — beats support near-term sentiment and validate management execution. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Earnings beat and revenue upside vs. consensus: Q4 EPS $0.24 vs. $0.23 est; revenue $434.87M vs. ~$424M est — beats support near-term sentiment and validate management execution. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgrade to a Buy (Zacks Rank #2) reflects growing optimism about earnings prospects and can attract momentum and coverage. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgrade to a Buy (Zacks Rank #2) reflects growing optimism about earnings prospects and can attract momentum and coverage. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance aims for modest growth: management targets revenue +5–7% and adjusted EBITDA +6–8%, with continued margin expansion and deleveraging toward low-2x net leverage — reasonable, but not aggressive; investors will watch execution. Guidance Details

2026 guidance aims for modest growth: management targets revenue +5–7% and adjusted EBITDA +6–8%, with continued margin expansion and deleveraging toward low-2x net leverage — reasonable, but not aggressive; investors will watch execution. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets characterize results as in-line with expectations — market reaction may hinge on guidance clarity, margin cadence, and forward-looking commentary from the call. MSN Coverage

Multiple outlets characterize results as in-line with expectations — market reaction may hinge on guidance clarity, margin cadence, and forward-looking commentary from the call. Negative Sentiment: Critical analyst view: a Seeking Alpha piece argues the post-earnings share drop and an EPS/valuation concern justify a cautious stance (reiterating a “hold”), highlighting that valuation may limit upside despite operational gains. This narrative can cap near-term investor enthusiasm. Seeking Alpha Analysis

Alliance Laundry Company Profile

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Alliance Laundry Systems (NYSE: ALH) is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

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