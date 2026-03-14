MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at UBS Group

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MSC Income Fund from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

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MSC Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

MSC Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of MSIF opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3,794.18. MSC Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $18.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

MSC Income Fund (NYSE: MSIF) is a publicly traded investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that aims to provide shareholders with current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of income-producing assets. The fund offers investors a single vehicle to gain exposure to a variety of yield-generating securities managed under a unified investment strategy.

The fund’s portfolio strategy emphasizes a broad approach to income generation, with allocations that can include fixed-income instruments and other income-oriented securities.

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