MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at UBS Group

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MSC Income Fund from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC Income Fund
MSC Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%
MSC Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.
MSC Income Fund (NYSE: MSIF) is a publicly traded investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that aims to provide shareholders with current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of income-producing assets. The fund offers investors a single vehicle to gain exposure to a variety of yield-generating securities managed under a unified investment strategy.
The fund’s portfolio strategy emphasizes a broad approach to income generation, with allocations that can include fixed-income instruments and other income-oriented securities.
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