Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 82,042 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 121,352 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 183,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.84% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Clean Energy Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CETY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 57,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.30. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 192.29%.The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: CETY) is an energy technology company focused on the design, development and operation of renewable natural gas (RNG) systems. By deploying anaerobic digestion solutions, the company captures methane emissions from agricultural and organic waste streams and upgrades it into pipeline-quality RNG. This process not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also provides a sustainable energy alternative that can be used in utility gas grids, heavy-duty transportation and industrial applications.

The company offers a turnkey service model that spans project feasibility, engineering, equipment supply, construction management, financing and ongoing operations and maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.